To Beat Summer Rush, 10 Trains Between Mumbai And Varanasi

To clear the summer rush of extra passengers, the Central Railway will run 10 summer special trains on between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai and Varanasi. The train tickets, however, will have different pricing.

The operations for these trains will be weekly and will start from April 24 and continue till May 23, 2018.





Train number 01027 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06:45 am on every Tuesday from April 24, 2018 to May 22, 2018, covering five trips, and will arrive in Varanasi at 12.00 noon next day, a spokesperson of Central Railway said.

Train number 01028 Special will leave Varanasi at 1.55 pm on every Wednesday from April 25, 2018 to May 23, 2018 covering five trips and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.15 pm the next day, the spokesperson added.

The Summer Special Trains will stop en-route at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Chheoki Junction.



These trains will have one AC- Three Tier, 10 sleeper class, five general second seating and two general second-class-cum-luggage brake van.

The bookings for the summer special trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will begin from April 21, 2018 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations. The bookings can also be made online, the spokesperson said.

The general second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) system.



Indian Railways (IRCTC) will also run 452 summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers. These special trains will run on special charges and include unreserved specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur/ Manduadih/ Jammu Tawi / Lucknow/Varansasi /Nagpur/ Patna/Karmali /Chennai Central /Santragachi/ Bilaspur/Kochuveli and Sawantwadi Road and two Teacher's special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi.

(With Inputs From ANI)



