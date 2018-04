Indian Railways Launches 452 Summer Trains To Clear The Extra Rush

A representational photo. Train bookings for special summer trains began on January 31.

Indian Railways (IRCTC) will run 452 summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Summer 2018. These special trains will run on special charges and include unreserved specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur/ Manduadih/ Jammu Tawi / Lucknow/Varansasi /Nagpur/ Patna/Karmali /Chennai Central /Santragachi/ Bilaspur/Kochuveli & Sawantwadi Road and 2 Teacher's special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi.