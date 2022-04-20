Tina Dabi, 2015 IAS Topper, To Marry Fellow Officer Dr Pradeep Gawande Today: Report

Tina Dabi Wedding: The civil servants announced their engagement last month.

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, is all set to marry a fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande today, according to a report in India Today. Dr Gawande is a 2013 batch IAS officer.

As per reports, it will be a private wedding with family and close friends in attendance. A reception party is expected to take place on April 22 in Rajasthan. Both, Ms Dabi and Dr Gawande are officers of the Rajasthan cadre.

While Ms Dabi is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan, Dr Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

The civil servants announced their engagement last month with an image on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Tagging her fiance, Tina Dabi wrote, “I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance.”

The couple reportedly met during the pandemic and it was Dr Gawande who proposed to Ms Dabi.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan. Mr Khan had secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The couple got divorced in 2021.

Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. She cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt.