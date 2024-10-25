Video: IAS Officer Tina Dabi Seen Greeting BJP Leader '5 Times In 7 Seconds'

Tina Dabi and BJP leader Satish Poonia

IAS Officer Tina Dabi bowed Once. Then twice. Then a third time. Repeated it for a fourth time. And a fifth time. All this in a span of seven seconds. She was seen greeting BJP leader Satish Poonia, former Rajasthan BJP state president.

The young officer's effusive gestures have raised a debate over propriety and politician-bureaucrat dynamics.

In a video that is viral, a convoy of white SUVs comes to a halt. A security officer dashes to the front, opens the door for Mr Poonia, seated in the front; he steps out while speaking to someone on his mobile, shows the undated video.

Tina Dabi, who took over as District Collector of Barmer in Rajasthan last month, waits to greet the leader. Even as Mr Poonia is still checking his phone, the IAS officer bows and greets the leader, five times in seven seconds, shows the video.

"Thank you. Thank you. Tina Dabi accha kaam kar rahi hai, safai karwa rahi hai, dustbin lagwa rahi hai (Tina Dabi is doing good work. Is getting the cleaning done, getting the dustbins installed)," says Mr Poonia, showering praise on the officer who is often on trending lists.

Mr Poonia surveys the scene, puts his phone back into his kurta pocket, and turns to the officer. "Dadaigiri kar rahe ho (You are bullying)," he jokes, then adds, "Lekin achha kaam kar rahe ho (But you are doing good work). Barmer will also become like Indore. You are doing a good job."

Tina Dabi is seen greeting the leader with folded hands, three times in quick succession.

Mr Poonia greets the others present and moves ahead.

Tina Dabi, whose wedding to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande made headlines in 2023, has started an innovative initiative - "Navo Barmer"- meaning new Barmer.

Under the initiative, cleanliness campaigns are being run in the city using new-age technology.