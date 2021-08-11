Tina Dabi And Athar Aamir Khan, IAS Topper Couple, Divorced

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan were married in Delhi in April 2018.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers whose wedding in 2018 made headlines and was attended by top politicians, are now divorced.

A family court in Jaipur has granted their request for divorce.

Tina Davi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015, the same year Athar Khan ranked second. Their romance and wedding was straight out of a movie script.

The two filed for divorce with mutual consent at the family court in November, according to reports.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were both posted in Jaipur. Athar Khan is on deputation with the Jammu and Kashmir government now and is posted in Srinagar.

Tina Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, shot to the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

She met Athar Khan, who is from Anantnag in Kashmir, at the Department of Personnel and Training in Delhi during their training.

Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The interfaith wedding had generated headlines and a backlash on social media at a time the country was caught in a debate on communal discord and "love jihad", the phrase used by the rightwing to describe what they call a ruse by Muslim men to reel in Hindu women and force them to convert.

But Ms Dabi had said she was not affected by the uproar, that her marriage was above religious divides.