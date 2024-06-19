Tihar Jail Ordered To Provide Air Cooler To Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is in judicial custody in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court, in a recent order, directed the jail authorities to provide an air cooler to Sukesh Chandrasekhar on medical grounds at his own expense.

Chandrasekhar, who is in judicial custody in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, had sought relief on the medical grounds that he had developed skin problems due to a high temperature.

After considering the submissions and facts that centralised air conditioning system at Mandoli jail is under repair, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander jit Singh passed the direction.

The court said that it is a matter of record, being the report filed by Jail Authorities, that the applicant/accused has been advised to maintain optimum temperature for recovery and to avoid further exposure to skin disease.

"Therefore, it is directed that jail authorities shall take all measures to maintain the optimum room temperature in the cell where accused/applicant Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged and if need be, to achieve this optimum temperature, to provide private cooler to applicant/accused at his own expense," ASJ Singh ordered on June 3.

The court observed, "The scorching heat Delhi is experiencing is unprecedented. At the time of framing the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, such a circumstance may not have been contemplated to emerge in the future."

"Therefore, in the backdrop of this unprecedented situation, contention relating to health of inmate/accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar has to be interpreted under the umbrella of the general principle that careful attention is not only to be given for treatment to sick people but also to matters connected with the health prisoner," the court said.

Advocate Anant Malik, counsel for the accused had submitted that the central cooling system at his cell was switched off on purpose.

It was reported that the entire centralized cooling system at Mandoli Jail complex is under repair/replacement and the matter has already been reported to the concerned department i.e. PWD and an estimate has also been given by PWD.

Counsel for the accused said that due to unprecedented heat, he is facing extreme situation and has developed certain skin problems in the form of rashes and his BP is also on the lower side.

However, it was also reported on behalf of Jail Authorities that there is no provision for a separate cooler.

