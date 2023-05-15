Tiger Cubs Born At Delhi Zoo After 18 Years

Sddhi delivered five cubs -- two surviving and three stillborn -- on May 4.

For the first time in 18 years, a Bengal tiger has given birth to cubs at the Delhi zoo, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sddhi delivered five cubs -- two surviving and three stillborn -- on May 4. The mother and the two live cubs are in good health and are under constant CCTV surveillance, closely monitored by zoo staff, the statement said.

The Delhi zoo has four adult Bengal tigers -- Karan, Siddhi, Aditi and Barkha. Siddhi and Aditi are of wild origin and were brought from Gorewada in Nagpur.

The zoo, which has housed tigers since its inauguration on November 1, 1959, maintains its tiger population for conservation, education and public display. Over the years, tigers have bred successfully in the zoo and have been exchanged with zoos across India and abroad.

As part of the coordinated planned conservation breeding programme initiated by the Central Zoo Authority in 2010, the Delhi zoo was chosen as a participating zoo for tigers.

The programme aims to maintain a genetically diverse and healthy tiger population by facilitating animal exchanges among coordinating zoos.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)