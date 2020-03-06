In Pune, Mobile Toilets For Women From Scrapped City Buses

The toilet-on-wheels called ''Ti Swachatagruha''.

In a novel initiative, two entrepreneurs from Pune have converted defunct goverment buses into mobile toilets for women.

The toilet-on-wheels called ''Ti Swachatagruha'', an initiative by Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Khar, features other facilities including a breastfeeding room, a diaper changing station, a small canteen on the other side and a panic button in case of emergency.

At a charge of Rs 5, any woman can avail of the services of the mobile vans.

Sanitary pads and other sanitary products are also available on the mobile toilets that run on solar panels mounted on top of the vehicles, all scrapped buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.

"We wanted to give a high standard toilet even for the sweeper on the road. So any woman using the toilet; be it a woman sweeping the road, travelling by bus or car, they all have a right to a good quality toilet," Ulka Sadalkar, owner of the buses, told ANI.

Ulka Sadalkar said that the idea was initiatiated by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. It was started with four pink buses under the banner "Toilet for Her" and is now all set to reach over 20 cities across the country.

"They wanted to provide toilets for women and we had means and ways to do it. Right now in Pune there are 12 operational and almost 20 in pipeline," Ulka Sadalkar said.

Presently there are total 12 such buses functional across Pune city.

The pilot project for Karnataka is all set to start on the occasion of women's day on Sunday at Bengaluru airport. Apart from this several other city like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Nagpur, etc are also in pipeline.