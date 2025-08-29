Thunderstorm With Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati Today: Weather Office

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of Guwahati city in the next 24 hours. The weather department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in Assam's Guwahati.



The weather pattern suggests that rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning (up to 6 cm/24 hours) is very likely to occur at most places of the city, along with intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hour) in coming 24 hours which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has requested the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain. The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness.

The normal life in Guwahati has been paralysed due to heavy rain since Thursday. Severe areas of the city have been hit by severe waterlogging after a heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted more rain across Assam and the Northeast till September 2. Widespread light to moderate showers, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall, are expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the coming days.

Guwahati and adjoining areas experienced severe artificial flooding for the second consecutive day after a brief rain shower inundated several localities on Thursday.