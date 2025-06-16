Heavy Rain Expected In Guwahati In Next 2-3 Days: Weather Office

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted cloudy weather over Guwahati for the coming two-three days, with likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the city, official statement said.

The statement said that the weather pattern suggests that thundershower with 75 per cent predictability with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at the isolated places of the city during the next two to three days, which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets.

The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert, it said.

In view of the recent incidents of landslides and water blockage due to very heavy rainfall occurring in the city a few days back, the ASDMA requests the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall, the authority said.

It said that the residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

Residents in vulnerable areas are further advised to keep adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, candles etc, the statement said.

It requested the people to reach out ASDMA and DDMA during the necessity.

"The people living in the identified landslide prone vulnerable areas of the city are advised to shift themselves to the safe shelters (relief camps) or other safer places of their choice for next three days. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain."

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness, the statement added. Meanwhile, in the first spell of monsoon in the last week of May and first week of this over 6.79 lakh people were affected in 21 districts.

As per the ASDMA report, over 14,977 hectares of crop lands were affected in 1,494 villages in 21 districts. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide officially reported 28 across the state.

