Thunderstorm, Rain Likely In 17 Madhya Pradesh Districts, Says Weather Office

Parts of Madhya Pradesh have received light rains in the last two days: IMD (Representational)

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely in some areas in 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today while issuing a 'yellow alert'.

Among the districts mentioned by the IMD are Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Chhindwara and Balaghat, all of which are likely to see light showers as well.

"Parts of Madhya Pradesh have received light rains in the last two days. The upper air cyclonic circulation of south-west Madhya Pradesh and a trough from south-west to Kerala caused moisture incursion in the state, resulting in drizzles. Both these systems (cyclonic circulation and trough) have weakened now," explained PK Saha, senior meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Hatta and Patharia in Damoh and Betul districts have received 2 centimetres of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am today, Mr Saha added.

He said that the state's highest maximum temperature in the last 24 hours, of 41 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Datia district.