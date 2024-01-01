Three Dead As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla: Cops

Locals alerted the police which rushed to the spot and rescued the injured (Representational)

A car plunged into a gorge in Rampur area of Shimla district on Monday, leaving three people dead and another injured, officials said.

The accident took place near Khanotu village when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Locals alerted the police which rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

The dead have been identified as Prakash Chand Negi, Mahavir and Onkar, while the injured has been identified as Yagyadutt.

The injured has been rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri where he is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said further investigation is underway.

