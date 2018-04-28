Three BJP Advertisements Banned From Being Aired In Poll-Bound Karnataka The committee restrained the media from airing or sharing the advertisements on the ground that they were violating of Election Commission guidelines.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka is going for assembly elections on May 12 the counting for which is on May 15. (File photo) Bengaluru: Three video advertisements of BJP against the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka were on Friday banned by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee or MCMC from being aired on a complaint from KPCC.



The committee restrained the media from airing or sharing the advertisements on the ground that they were violating of Election Commission guidelines.



Karnataka is going for assembly elections on May 12.



It was acting on a complaint filed by MLC V S Ugrappa, on behalf the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, who had contended that the advertisements violated the election code of conduct.



"The Commissioner of department of information and public" relations Harsha P S, in his order, banned airing of 'Jana Virodhi Sarkara' (anti-people government), Viphala Sarkara (failed government), both of 35 seconds duration, and 'Mooru Bhagya' (three fortunes) of 50 seconds.



The order said the video advertisements violated the Election Commission guidelines.



The permission for these three visual advertisements was given to Ganesh Yaji, state office secretary of the BJP on April 22.



Ugrappa in his complaint said the advertisements were also contrary to the provisions of Indian Penal Code as well as the Representation of People's Act.



The complaint said, "Series of television advertisements have also been published and broadcast across various TV channels in Karnataka, which are absolutely false and unverified claims amounting to further attacks on the" integrity and personal image of the chief minister."



