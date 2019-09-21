Thousands Of UP Farmers On Way To Delhi As Talks Over Demands Fail

The farmers started the 'pad yatra' from Sahranpur on September 11. (ANI)

Thousands of farmers from different districts of western Uttar Pradesh are marching towards Delhi with a list of 16 demands, including release of pending sugarcane dues, full loan waiver and making electricity free amongst others.

The farmers, who have been on a 'pad yatra' from Sahranpur on September 11 under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Sangh, started their march from Noida's Transport Nagar this morning after the talks between Bhartiya Kisan Sanghatan and the Agriculture Ministry failed to materialise. The farmers are expected to enter Delhi from Ghazipur border via NH 24 as they march towards Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.

"No politician is paying heed to us. Our protest will continue till our demands are fulfilled by the government," said one of the farmers.

The farmers' march has led to massive traffic jams in roads towards the national capital, including the Meerut-Delhi highway.

Heavy security, including paramilitary forces, has been deployed on the route of the march.

"We have arranged everything for the security as you can see. Once they reach here, we will talk to them and then reach to a conclusion," a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Puran Singh, National President, Indian Farmers Organization, said: "After our negotiations with Agriculture Ministry officials failed, we are left with only this option of marching to Delhi to draw attention towards our demands."

Farmers have decided to hold a hunger strike if their demands are not met even after their march to Delhi.

