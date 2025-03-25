Is Can Chewing Sugarcane Actually Good For You?

Sugarcane is a tall grass native to tropical and subtropical regions, primarily grown for its juice, which is used to produce sugar, jaggery, and various beverages. The plant is rich in natural sugars, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Chewing on fresh sugarcane stalks is a traditional practice that not only provides a refreshing and naturally sweet treat but also offers several health benefits. The process of chewing sugarcane helps extract its nutrient-rich juice while retaining fibre, making it a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of chewing sugarcane.

8 Ways chewing sugarcane can actually be good for your health

1. Boosts hydration

Sugarcane juice is packed with natural electrolytes such as potassium, which helps maintain hydration levels in the body. Chewing fresh sugarcane is a great way to refresh and replenish fluids, especially in hot and humid climates. Unlike artificially flavored beverages, it provides instant energy and keeps dehydration at bay.

2. Aids digestion and prevents constipation

The fibre in sugarcane aids in digestion by promoting bowel movements and preventing constipation. Chewing on sugarcane stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes, ensuring smooth digestion. It also acts as a mild laxative, reducing bloating and discomfort caused by indigestion.

3. Strengthens teeth and gums

The act of chewing sugarcane acts as a natural exercise for the jaw and gums, strengthening them over time. The fibrous texture helps remove plaque buildup, reducing the risk of cavities and gum infections. It also stimulates saliva production, which is essential for maintaining oral health and preventing bad breath.

4. Provides a natural energy boost

Sugarcane is an excellent source of natural carbohydrates that provide an instant energy boost. Unlike refined sugar, which leads to sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, sugarcane releases energy gradually, keeping you active and reducing fatigue. This makes it a great pre-workout or mid-day energy snack.

5. Supports liver health

Sugarcane has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to detoxify the liver and improve its function. It contains antioxidants and nutrients that help flush out toxins and reduce the burden on the liver, making it beneficial for conditions like jaundice and fatty liver disease.

6. Enhances kidney function

The diuretic properties of sugarcane help promote healthy kidney function by flushing out excess toxins and preventing urinary tract infections. It also reduces the risk of kidney stones by keeping the urinary system clean and improving urine output.

7. Regulates blood sugar levels

Despite its natural sweetness, sugarcane has a low glycemic index (GI), meaning it does not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. The presence of natural fibres and antioxidants helps regulate glucose metabolism, making it a better option than refined sugar for diabetics when consumed in moderation.

8. Boosts immunity

Rich in essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, calcium, and iron, sugarcane strengthens the immune system. It helps the body fight infections, reduces inflammation, and accelerates wound healing. The natural antioxidants also protect against oxidative stress, which is linked to various chronic diseases.

Incorporating fresh sugarcane into your diet by chewing it occasionally can offer multiple health benefits while being a delicious and refreshing treat. However, it should be consumed in moderation, especially by those with diabetes or digestive sensitivities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.