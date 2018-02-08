'Those Who Believe In Guns, Should Be Answered With Guns': Yogi Adityanath

"Everyone should be guaranteed security, but those who want to disturb peace of the society and believe in the gun, should be given the answer in the language of the gun itself. I would tell the administration, that there is no need to worry on this," Mr Adityanath said.
No political inclination could provide respite to those spreading anarchy or breaking parliamentary traditions, the chief minister warned.
He had earlier said, "The opposition leaders' rude, unparliamentary, indecorous and indecent behaviour is despicable. This type of behaviour shatters the parliamentary tradition. Paper balls were thrown, balloons were flown."
"The use of foul language for the governor by the Samajwadi Party members in the presence of their leaders is indeed unparliamentary and a despicable act," he had said.
The behaviour pointed to the anarchy that was there in the state under the earlier rule, Mr Adityanath added.
"These people are yet to come out of their mindset of anarchy -- which they had allowed in the state -- and they do not want the House to be free from that anarchy," he said.
