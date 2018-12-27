Those In Habit Of Looting Now Afraid Of Chowkidar: PM Modi In Dharamshala

PM Modi accused the Congress of fooling farmers in the name of waiving farm loans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said those who were in the habit of looting money were now afraid of the country's 'chowkidar'.

"Those who were in the habit of looting, they are now feeling afraid of the country's 'chowkidar' and are now abusing him," PM Modi said, without naming the Opposition Congress.

He accused the Congress of fooling farmers in the name of waiving farm loans.

In his nearly one hour-long address at a public rally in Dharamshala, marking the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Himachal Pradesh, he said his government at the Centre has given Rs 12,000 crore to soldiers in four installments under the One Rank, One Pension scheme.

"For the last 40 years, this country's soldier was demanding the One Rank, One Pension scheme. The then government fooled our soldiers and kept only Rs 500 crore for it. When we came to power, I called for the file and officers were left stunned."

"We realised there was Rs 12,000 crore required for it. It's difficult for the government to take out Rs 12,000 crore in one go so I called soldiers and asked them to give it in four-five installments and they agreed. Today I am happy, we gave it in four installments," he said.

Batting for the promotion of tourism and horticulture in the Himalayan state, the Prime Minister, donning a Himachali cap, said, "I called people from Pepsi, Cola, Fanta and other types of aerated drinks and asked them to include five per cent of natural fruit juice in these drinks."

"Many companies are coming forward to do so. It is going to generate a good market for our farmers in coming days."

Comparing the financial incentives extended by the previous United Progressive Alliance-led Congress government at the Centre with his present government, PM Modi, in his speech in Hindi, said during the previous government, Himachal Pradesh used to get Rs 21,000 crore.

"When the BJP government came to power, I was given a chance to serve you all, and Himachal is being given Rs 71,000 crore. It has only become possible because the government of India believes that each and every penny from this amount will be spent by the Himachal government judiciously for the state's development."

Congratulating Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on completing one year in office, PM Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh is like my home. I worked here for several years for the party's organisational work."

Referring to the accident in which nearly 43 persons, including 40 students, who were on their way to attend PM Modi's rally, were injured when their bus skidded off the road in Kangra district, PM Modi asked the state government to ensure adequate relief measures.

He also appealed to the rally participants to take precautions while going back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday submitted a "chargesheet" to the office of the Governor against one year of the BJP government.