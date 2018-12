Himachal accident: The school bus is seen lying on its side at a foothill

Thirty-five schoolchildren were injured after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district today, according to news agency ANI.

The injured students have been taken to a hospital.

In a photo of the accident site at Lunj town, 37 km from Dharamshala, the yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its side at a foothill.

More details are awaited.