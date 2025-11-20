Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid On Her, Throws Her Off Roof In Himachal Pradesh: Cops

A woman, who was allegedly pushed off the roof by her husband after he threw acid on her in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on November 15, died at PGI Chandigarh on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Sain Mohalla in Mandi town when Nand Lal, the accused, threw acid on his wife Mamta and pushed her off the roof of his house, a statement issued by Mandi police on Thursday said.

The neighbours took the victim to Mandi hospital from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at PGI, they added.

The police is carrying out legal proceedings and further investigations is underway, the statement said.

The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

An FIR for attempted murder had been registered. Now, following the death of the woman, the accused would be booked for murder, police said.

According to the police, Nand Lal used to assault Mamta who had been unwell for some time, and her relatives were not welcomed.

Before the attack, Mamta had apparently made serious allegations against her husband in a social media post, police said.

