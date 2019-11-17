Thieves Target Madhya Pradesh Judge's Home; Cut, Steal Sandalwood Trees

Police suspect that the accused were from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. (Representational)

A gang of five thieves struck at the home of a district court judge in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and chopped off four sandalwood trees from the house before running with the logs, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said, adding that the thieves cut the trees after threatening the judge's police guard at gunpoint.

The police guard, Budhi Lal Kol, filed a complaint in this regard.

"As per the complaint, one of the thieves first entered district and sessions court judge Arun Kumar Singh's bungalow in Civil Lines area on the intervening night of November 14 and 15. He threatened Kol with a country-made pistol. Soon, four other accomplices joined him and held the guard captive," senior police officer Shivendra Singh told PTI.

"Within 10 minutes, the accused cut the sandalwood trees and fled with the logs. Total four guards, including Kol, were stationed at different locations at the bungalow when the incident took place. However, the thieves did not harm anyone," he said.

Police said the judge and his family members were asleep when the incident took place.

According to Singh, police suspect that the accused were from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, which is home to several manufacturing units of incense sticks and perfumes.

"In the past, Rewa police had arrested some people from Kannauj for cutting and stealing sandalwood trees from the city," the CSP said.

"Sandalwood is used in making incense sticks and perfume. The cost of the trees stolen from the judge's house could be around Rs 3 to 5 lakh," he said.

Singh said that police have registered a case in this connection and launched a search to catch the accused.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.