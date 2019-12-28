Thieves Scale 50 Feet Bihar Temple Dome, Steal Gold Worth Lakhs: Cops

"We hope to crack the case soon," cops said (Representational)

Unidentified burglars climbed atop a 50 feet spire of a dilapidated temple in Bihar's Nawada and decamped with pieces of gold worth lakhs, police said on Saturday.

The pieces of gold were affixed to the temple's dome, the police said.

The incident took place at a temple situated inside an abandoned monastery in Gulani, a remote village under the jurisdiction of Pakribarawan police station of the central Bihar district, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, Sanjay Kumar, said.

He said the thieves appeared to be familiar with the topography of the village as well as the temple said to be "hundreds of years old", as they sneaked inside on Friday night taking advantage of the cold, foggy weather and climbed the spire with the help of a rope.

"The monastery's "mahant" died some time back and a priest from Siwan district, who was appointed as his successor, has so far not bothered to turn up and take charge. So the premises were by and large unmanned," the SHO said.

"We suspect that the villagers have a clue about those involved in the burglary and we are interrogating them and hope to crack the case soon," he added.