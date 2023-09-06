'There's A Question Mark Over Origin of Hinduism': Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said all religions speak of doing good for mankind.

Even as the row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatana Dharma continues to simmer, a Karnataka minister has said there is a question mark over the origin of Hinduism.

Addressing a Teachers' Day event in Tumkur district on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said nobody knows when the Hindu religion was born and who gave birth to it.

"World history shows the emergence of numerous religions. But nobody knows when the Hindu religion was born and who gave birth to Hindu religion. The question mark still remains. Nobody has removed the question mark on that," Mr Parameshwara said

"Buddhism was born here, Jainism was born here and Islam and Christianity came from outside to this country. All religions speak of doing good for mankind," he added.

Mr Stalin has, meanwhile, been named in a First Information Report filed in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur for allegedly outraging religious feelings. The FIR also named another Karnataka Minister, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge.

The complaint was filed by two lawyers who claimed that Mr Stalin's comments had hurt their religious feelings.

After Mr Stalin's comment sparked outrage, Priyank Kharge had said any religion that does not give equal rights is not a religion and "is as good as a disease".

"Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that doesn't ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. So it is as good as a disease," he had said.

Mr Stalin has refused to apologise for his remarks and has said he is ready to face any cases. His contention has been that he spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who "suffer due to Sanatana Dharma".

The BJP has slammed the Tamil Nadu minister's comments and equated it with a "call for genocide", a charge that has been strongly refuted by him.

On Tuesday, Mr Stalin refused to budge from his stand and said the Centre not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament was an example of Sanatana caste discrimination.