Stalin Junior Defiant Over 'Sanatana' Remark, Cites President, Mahabharat

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin -- whose comment that Sanatana Dharma "should be eradicated" has triggered a huge political row -- doubled down today with an example. The Central government not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament is an example of discrimination, he said, underscoring the long-held DMK stance on the subject.

Founded on the rationalist principles of Periyar, the DMK has opposed Sanatana Dharma for decades, reaping rich political dividends. For generations a large section of people was oppressed by practitioners of Sanatana Dharma. Caste was used to deny them equality, education, entry into places of religious places.

Udhayanidhi Stalin today repeated that he was ready to face any legal action for his comments. There are reports that attempts are being made to get the Tamil Nadu Governor's sanction to initiate action against him.

Asked if he could give a current example of social discrimination, Mr Stalin said, "President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new parliament is an example of current Sanatana discrimination".

The BJP has denied the allegation.

Earlier today, Mr Stalin had referred to discrimination with an example from Mahabharat.

"Teachers are incomparable people who always think only about the future generations. The bond between our Dravidian movement and teachers who preach virtue without asking for thumbs will continue forever. Happy Teacher's Day," read his post on X, formerly Twitter, on Teachers' Day.

The mention of teachers asking for "thumbs" is a reference to Dronacharya, the teacher of Pandavas and Kauravas, who asked Ekalavya, a tribal boy, for his right thumb as honorarium once it became clear that he was a better archer than Arjun.

Over the weekend, Udhyanidhi Stalin triggered controversy with his remark that "Sanatana (Dharma) is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed".

While it set off massive backlash on social media, the BJP claimed it was equivalent to "a call for genocide".

The comment also laid the Opposition Bloc INDIA open to BJP attack ahead of a series of state elections by year-end and the general election next year.