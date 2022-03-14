Madhya Pradesh Cops To Get Leave To Watch The Movie 'The Kashmir Files'

'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

The Madhya Pradesh government today announced that policemen in the state will be granted leave to watch the recently-released film "The Kashmir Files".

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that Madhya Pradesh policemen will be given leave to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. He said that instructions for this have been issued to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena.

"I have just told the DGP to grant a leave whenever any policeman in the state wants to go watch 'The Kashmir Files' with their family," Mr Mishra told reporters.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday exempted 'The Kashmir Files' from entertainment tax in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the government decided to make it tax-free as the movie deserves to be watched by maximum people.

The movie, directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state after systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-back terrorists.

Mr Chouhan said that the movie is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also said that 'The Kashmir Files' would be screened with maximum possible shows in the state.