The Fighter Jet For India's Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant: 5 Facts

The MiG-29K is an all-weather fighter with a maximum speed over twice the speed of sound, or about 2,000 kmph.

It can pull up to eight times the force of gravity, and climb to an altitude of over 65,000 feet.

It can engage targets in the air, at sea or on land. With its air-to-air refuelling capability, the MiG-29K can fly a long range to carry out critical missions.

The MiG-29K squadron has been christened "INAS 303" and is popularly referred to as the "Black Panthers". It is based in INS Hansa, Goa.