The Fighter Jet For India's Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant: 5 Facts

India's first home-made aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will operate the Russian-origin MiG-29K

The Russian-origin MiG-29K will operate from INS Vikrant

New Delhi: India will get its newest aircraft carrier today. The largest ship ever made in India, INS Vikrant's main arsenal will be the Russian-origin MiG-29K, a naval version of the MiG-29 jet that has been serving with the Indian Air Force for decades.

Here are five facts about the Indian Navy's MiG-29K

  1. The MiG-29K is an all-weather fighter with a maximum speed over twice the speed of sound, or about 2,000 kmph.

  2. It can pull up to eight times the force of gravity, and climb to an altitude of over 65,000 feet.

  3. It can engage targets in the air, at sea or on land. With its air-to-air refuelling capability, the MiG-29K can fly a long range to carry out critical missions.

  4. The MiG-29K squadron has been christened "INAS 303" and is popularly referred to as the "Black Panthers". It is based in INS Hansa, Goa.

  5. The Indian Navy on its official website says, "The MiG-29K...carries enough punch to undertake air dominance and power projection missions simultaneously, bestowing the Commander at sea, great flexibility."



