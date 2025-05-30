In Pics: Rajnath Singh Aboard INS Vikrant, Meets Navy Personnel

Rajnath Singh today boarded the Indian Navy's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday boarded the Indian Navy's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, where he addressed the officers and crew, praising their dedication and strength.
During the interaction with naval personnel on board the INS Vikrant off Goa, he sent a stern warning to Pakistan saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.
Rajnath Singh's visit comes at a time when India continues to assert its role as a key maritime power amid growing strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.
