In Pics: Rajnath Singh Aboard INS Vikrant, Meets Navy Personnel

During the interaction with naval personnel on board the INS Vikrant off Goa, he sent a stern warning to Pakistan saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.

Rajnath Singh today boarded the Indian Navy's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday boarded the Indian Navy's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, where he addressed the officers and crew, praising their dedication and strength.

Rajnath Singh reviewed operational readiness and praised the Navys role in neutralising threats during the Operation Sindoor.

He also underlined the Navys vigilance and dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

INS Vikrant, which joined the Indian Navy in 2022, is a major representation of Indias goal of building a self-reliant defence sector.

The ships deployment is seen as a crucial step toward reinforcing Indias naval capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Made-in-India aircraft carrier is slated to get a boost to its lethality with the inclusion of Rafale Marine (M) fighter jets.

The fighter jets will complement the current fleet of MiG 29K.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes at a time when India continues to assert its role as a key maritime power amid growing strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.  

