The CBI Investigation So Far In NEET Paper Leak Case: 10 Points

The FIR was filed with Shastrinagar police station in Patna, under Sections 407, 408, 409 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigation revealed that the NEET paper was accessed by Pankaj alias Aditya on the morning of the exam on May 5 from Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Pankaj stole the paper in connivance with the school principal and others.

Pankaj then went into hiding. The CBI quickly traced and arrested him and his associates including the school principal Ahsanulhaq, vice principal and others.

Using evidence from question papers found in Patna, the CBI reached the Hazaribagh centre from where the paper was leaked.

The trunks in which the NEET papers were brought to the Hazaribagh centre on May 5 morning were kept in the centre's control room. Within minutes of the paper's arrival, the principal and vice principal took the mastermind, Pankaj, inside the control room.

Pankaj then opened the trunk with some sophisticated tools and stole the NEET papers. The trunk and the tools have been seized.

The stolen papers were given to the "solver gang" on May 5 morning. The solver gang shared the answers with some students who had paid money.

Medical students from different colleges who were part of the "solver gang" were identified and arrested. These "solver" students were brought to Hazaribagh on May 5 itself, and all of them were part of the conspiracy.

A separate group was involved in bringing NEET candidates who can pay for the papers. Students who solved the paper illegally were identified and legal action was taken against them.