NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing To Postpone Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Friday, August 9, 2024 seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2024. The petition has been moved by students who claim that they have been allotted test centres at far away places and therefore will face difficulty in travelling to these centres.

Advocate Anas Tanwir mentioned the petition before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing.

The postgraduate entrance exam is scheduled for August 11, 2024. The test centres were allotted to students on July 31, 2024. The test city allocated to candidates was communicated through email to them. The centres would be declared in the admit card scheduled for release on August 8, 2024.

As quoted by Bar and Bench, the petition reads, "Many similarly placed candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach and further seeking details of the formula for normalisation of the four sets of question paper and seeking clarity on ensuring that the normalisation formula is disclosed to the candidates thereby eliminating any possibility of arbitrariness in the process."

The board had earlier released the exam city allotment slip for NEET PG 2024. The NEET PG exam city slip included details about the city where the exam centre will be allotted to the students. Candidates had been allotted the test city based on the preference selected by them during the form filling process. The NBEMS had opened an online window from July 19 to July 23, allowing NEET-PG 2024 candidates to select their preferred test cities for the examination.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11, 2024. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 but was postponed amid paper leak controversies that affected NEET UG and UGC NET.