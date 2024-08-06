Advertisement

NEET PG Aspirants In Panic As Confidential Exam Details Leaked

NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 for 2,28,542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
NEET PG Aspirants In Panic As Confidential Exam Details Leaked
A crucial notice from NBEMS has been leaked few days before the exam.
New Delhi:

At a time when several entrance exams in the country are marred by paper leak and cheating cases, a post by All FMGs Association on X is raising concern among postgraduate medical aspirants and other stakeholders. 

As per the All FMG Association, a crucial notice from NBEMS has been leaked few days before the NEET PG  exam. The matter seems concerning as the medical exam body NBEMS has not yet released any such notice about NEET PG on its official website. 

The notification posted by All FMG Association on the website comprises information about the time of examination, time of entry of candidates, mode of conduct of examination, number of candidates taking NEET PG 2024 and the exam centres.  As per the notice, the exam will to be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to enter the exam centre from 7 am for the morning shift and 1:30 pm for afternoon shift. 

The official notification further reads, “Given the critical nature of this examination, which significantly impacts the academic and professional future of a large number of medical students, it is imperative to ensure that the process is conducted in a secure and uninterrupted manner. Whereas NBEMS has left no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of this examination, we respectfully request your assistance...”

NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 for 2,28,542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG 2024, NEET PG Paper Leak, NEET PG Confidential
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CBSE Releases Schedule For Verification Of Class 10 Supplementary Results
NEET PG Aspirants In Panic As Confidential Exam Details Leaked
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended To July 28
Next Article
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended To July 28
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;