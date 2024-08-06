NEET PG Aspirants In Panic As Confidential Exam Details Leaked

At a time when several entrance exams in the country are marred by paper leak and cheating cases, a post by All FMGs Association on X is raising concern among postgraduate medical aspirants and other stakeholders.

As per the All FMG Association, a crucial notice from NBEMS has been leaked few days before the NEET PG exam. The matter seems concerning as the medical exam body NBEMS has not yet released any such notice about NEET PG on its official website.

It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam.

If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper? #medtwitter… pic.twitter.com/LfcpOp3gyB — ALL FMGs ASSOCIATION(AFA) (@official_afa_) August 3, 2024

The notification posted by All FMG Association on the website comprises information about the time of examination, time of entry of candidates, mode of conduct of examination, number of candidates taking NEET PG 2024 and the exam centres. As per the notice, the exam will to be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to enter the exam centre from 7 am for the morning shift and 1:30 pm for afternoon shift.

The official notification further reads, “Given the critical nature of this examination, which significantly impacts the academic and professional future of a large number of medical students, it is imperative to ensure that the process is conducted in a secure and uninterrupted manner. Whereas NBEMS has left no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of this examination, we respectfully request your assistance...”

NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 for 2,28,542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities.