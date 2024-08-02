NEET PG 2024 City Allotment Slips Out, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024. The exam cities have been allotted to students directly to their registered email IDs. Students appearing for the NEET PG exams can download their exam city details online.

The NEET PG exam city slip includes details about the city where the exam centre will be allotted to the students.

Candidates have been allotted the test city based on the preference selected by them during the form filling process. The NBEMS had opened an online window from July 19 to July 23, allowing NEET-PG 2024 candidates to select their preferred test cities for the examination.

The test centres will be indicated on the admit cards, which are scheduled to be released on August 8 on the NBEMS website.

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. NBEMS has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.

Earlier, the NBEMS had released a list of 185 cities where the exam will be conducted and asked candidates to select four preferred test cities. The board stated that candidates who do not choose their preferred test cities during this online period will be assigned a test center by NBEMS, based on availability, anywhere in the country.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11, 2024. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.