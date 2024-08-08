NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit card by using their login credentials.

Admit cards will include details about the student and the test centre allotted to them.

Also Read | Medical Education Was Open Business Before NEET, PG Seats Were Sold For Rs 8-13 Cr: Health Minister J P Nadda

The board had earlier released the exam city allotment slip for NEET PG 2024. The NEET PG exam city slip includes details about the city where the exam centre will be allotted to the students. Candidates had been allotted the test city based on the preference selected by them during the form filling process. The NBEMS had opened an online window from July 19 to July 23, allowing NEET-PG 2024 candidates to select their preferred test cities for the examination.

The test centres will be indicated on the admit cards.

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. NBEMS has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.

NBE will conduct NEET PG on August 11, 2024. The exam was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Candidates appearing in the test are required to enter the exam centre from 7 am for the morning shift and 1:30 pm for afternoon shift.