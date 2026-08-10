The Big Winners At IAA Leadership Awards 2026

More than 250 leaders from business, marketing, advertising, media and entertainment gathered in Mumbai on 7 August 2026 for the 13th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards, hosted by the International Advertising Association's India Chapter.

The 2026 edition was built around the idea of balance, honouring leaders who have managed to navigate complexity, adapt to change and juggle competing priorities while still making a genuine impact. The awards focused on how leadership today increasingly means balancing business performance with purpose, technology with creativity, and data with inclusion, bringing these different demands together into one coherent, responsible approach.

Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi Named Business Leader Of The Year

The evening's top business honour, IAA Business Leader of the Year 2026, went to Dilip Shanghvi, Founder and Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The award recognised his role in building one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and his work in making affordable, high-quality medicines accessible to millions of patients worldwide.

Neeraj Roy, Founder of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame in recognition of his long-standing contribution to advertising, digital and creative industries.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra Named Brand Endorser Of The Year

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was named IAA Brand Endorser of the Year 2026, recognising his authenticity, his strong brand associations and his influence among younger audiences.

"It means a lot to be recognised by a body that represents the people behind some of the country's most loved brands. As actors, we are lucky to be part of stories that people carry with them for years. Brand stories do that in a different way; they become part of people's everyday lives, and that trust is very special. Thank you to IAA, to all the brands that have trusted me, and most of all to my fans who have always supported my journey," Malhotra said.

Recognition Across Creative, Media And Industry Leadership

The awards also honoured excellence across advertising, media and marketing more broadly. Rahul Kanwal of NDTV received the IAA Media Person of the Year Award for his contribution to India's evolving media landscape. Babita Baruah of VML received the IAA Creative Agency Head of the Year Award for her leadership in creative excellence and brand storytelling. Kartik Sharma of Omnicom Media was named IAA Media Agency Head of the Year for his work on media innovation and client-focused solutions.

Industry veteran Sam Balsara received the IAA Force for Good Award, recognising selfless work that has created an impact beyond the marketing and communications industry, including efforts to uplift communities and inspire change. The award reflects the idea that the greatest legacy of leadership lies in the good it leaves behind.

Sector Leaders Recognised Across The Country

A number of leaders were also honoured for their work across different industries.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., received the IAA Leader of the Year award for Auto Passenger Vehicles (EV and UV).

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul (GCMMF), received the IAA Leader of the Year award for FMCG (Food).

Anil G Verma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej & Boyce, was honoured as IAA Leader of the Year for Consumer Durables.

Mohit Malhotra, Global Chief Executive Officer of Dabur India Ltd., received the IAA Leader of the Year award for Pharma (Consumer Health).

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of Marketing at TVS Motor Company, was named IAA Leader of the Year for Auto (Two Wheelers and EV).

Sunil Dhar, CEO of Red Bull India, received the IAA Leader of the Year award for FMCG (Beverages).

The winners were chosen by a jury chaired by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

"The advertising, media, and marketing industry occupies a unique position. It does not merely promote products, it shapes aspirations, influences consumer behaviour, drives innovation, and strengthens brands that contribute to the nation's economic growth. The emergence of artificial intelligence and data-driven marketing is transforming the way brands engage with consumers, making creativity and innovation more important than ever before. However, advertising must uphold truthfulness, transparency, and ethics. It should not be misleading," Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, the Governor of Maharashtra, who attended as chief guest, said.

Nandini Dias, Chairperson of the IAA Leadership Awards, spoke about how leadership has become harder to pin down as the world keeps changing.

"The more the world changes, the harder leadership becomes to define. Leadership is the ability to be stretched, to respond to circumstances, make difficult choices and create momentum in an environment that is constantly shifting. Balance is not standing in the middle; it is having the wisdom to hold opposing truths at the same time and being very decisive about both," she said.

Abhishek Karnani, President of the IAA India Chapter, spoke about the association's role in shaping the industry over the decades, and outlined its priorities for the year ahead.

"For over eight decades globally, and through its India Chapter, the IAA has brought together leaders from marketing, media, advertising and business, not just to celebrate excellence, but to spark conversations, challenge convention and help shape the future of our industry," he said.