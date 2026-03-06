NDTV Launches Datafy, A Platform For Data-Driven Journalism

At a time when public discourse is increasingly shaped by sharp ideological divides and opinion-led narratives, NDTV has launched Datafy, a new platform dedicated to data-driven journalism and storytelling.

Envisioned by the network's new leadership, Datafy is designed as a technology-powered editorial engine aimed at strengthening NDTV's commitment to viewer-first journalism.

Across democracies, political lines have hardened and public debate has become louder and more fragmented. Studio discussions often generate more noise than insight, forcing audiences to choose between clarity and cacophony. Datafy seeks to place evidence at the centre of the conversation.

The platform rests on a simple editorial principle: data tells a story. When analysed rigorously and presented clearly, it can cut through partisan rhetoric and reveal what debate often conceals.

Built on a strong technological backbone, Datafy combines big data science, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to turn complex datasets into accessible narratives. The platform will feature interactive dashboards, election trackers, economic deep-dives, policy analysis and global trend mapping - all designed to make complex information easier to understand.

Announcing the launch, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said the initiative reinforces the network's evidence-first approach. "We are living through a period of extraordinary challenges and uncertainties, where opinion often overwhelms evidence. With Datafy, we are investing in advanced analytics and cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools and techniques to distil meaning out of big data sets. Our responsibility is to provide our viewers clarity driven by verified facts, visualised in ways that give context and meaning to a story."

Namrata Dadwal, Senior Editor, NDTV, said the launch formalises data-led storytelling as a key editorial pillar. "Data-based storytelling is fundamental to modern journalism. Data shapes public understanding, public policy, and public opinion. When analysed responsibly and presented through powerful visualisations, it turns complexity into clarity. With Datafy, we are placing verified evidence at the centre of every story we tell."

Datafy will operate across NDTV's broadcast and digital platforms, supporting coverage of elections, economics, geopolitics, sports and other major developments.

NDTV said the platform reflects its belief that, at a time of rising noise and sharper divides, journalism must place clarity and verified facts at the centre of public conversation.