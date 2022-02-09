Tesla Recalls Over 26,000 US Vehicles Due To Software Error

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

Tesla told US regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

