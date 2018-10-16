Terrorist Attacks CRPF Camp In Jammu And Kashmir, 2 Soldiers Injured

A terrorist attacked the sentry post of the CRPF camp in Kakapura, an official said. (Representational)

Two soldiers were injured after a terrorist attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last night. The terrorist attacked the sentry post of the CRPF camp in Kakapura, an official said.

The two soldiers who had bullet injuries were taken to the District Hospital in Pulwama.

The area was cordoned off following the attack.

The attack comes days after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kangan.

The attack comes weeks after terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama. One soldier was injured. Security personnel at the camp of the 183 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Newa retaliated when the came under attack, officials said. The grenade which the terrorists threw at the camp did not explode.