Terrorist, Reportedly On Way To Delhi, Arrested With 8 Grenades In Jammu

A terrorist was arrested with eight grenades in Jammu on Sunday, police said today claiming to have foiled a major terror plot to trigger blasts in the winter capital, days ahead of the Independence Day. The man was planning to go to Delhi and give the explosives to his contact, they added.

"Interrogation has revealed that he was planning to go to Delhi from Jammu. He was supposed to hand this to his contact in Delhi," police told the media.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a bus in Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu on Sunday night and arrested the man. Eight live hand grenades and and Rs 60,000 in cash were recovered from him, a police officer said.

The terrorist was identified as Irfan Hussain Wani, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Security forces are on alert in the wake of intelligence inputs that Kashmiri terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen are planning to carry out terror strikes in Jammu and New Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

The terrorist is being put through sustained interrogation to ascertain about the plans and his contacts in the city and its outskirts, police said.

