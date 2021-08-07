Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K's Budgam

Search ops turned into encounter after terrorists fired upon forces, said an official(Representational)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and one pistol were recovered from the terrorist," the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area is going on.

