Terrorist Infiltration Into J&K Highest In 5 Years In 2018: Government Report

There were 328 infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorist groups into Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 bids to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018 and were successful in 143 of these attempts, the highest in the last five years, according to the Home Ministry's annual report.

The report of the ministry for 2018-19 made available on Friday said 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the highest number of casualties in the state in the last five years.

Thirty-nine civilians were also killed during this period, it said.

As per the report, there were 328 infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorist groups into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018, of which 143 were successful.

In 2017, there were 419 cross-border infiltration attempts, of which 136 were successful. In 2016, there were 371 infiltration attempts, of which 119 were successful, it said.

A total of 121 infiltration attempts were in 2015, of which 33 were successful. In 2014, there were 222 infiltration attempts, of which 65 were successful, the annual report said.

"The ongoing military in Jammu and Kashmir is intrinsically linked with infiltration from across the border both from the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

A total of 257 terrorists, 91 security personnel and 39 civilians were killed in 614 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, as per the report.

The casualties of both security personnel and the terrorists and the number of terror incidents in 2018 were highest in the last five years in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

In 2017, 213 terrorists, 80 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed in 342 terror incidents in the state, the report said.

In 2016, a total of 150 terrorists, 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 322 terror incidents, while in 2015, 108 terrorists, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents, it said.

A total of 110 terrorists, 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in 222 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, the report said.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and a half decades.

"Since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir (in 1990), 14,024 civilians and 5,273 security forces personnel have lost their lives -- up to March 31, 2019," the Home Ministry annual report said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.