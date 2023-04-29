Terrorism Should Be 'Condemned And Controlled': SCO Members

The theme of India's Chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is 'Secure-SCO'.

The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday came up with a unanimous resolution that terrorism, in all its forms, should be "condemned and controlled", Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, adding that India, as the chair of SCO this year, will ensure a safe and secure future.

Addressing the reporters at the conclusion of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting on Friday, Mr Aramane said, "All the member countries were unanimous in their statement that the terrorism, in whatever form, shall be condemned and controlled."

"The extra-territorial terrorist activities, smuggling, narcotics and other areas, which have been identified as areas for cooperation, will be acted upon in the coming years," he added.

The two-day SCO Defence Ministers meeting started on April 27 and was represented by delegates from all member-states -- hosts India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

He added that India, as the chair of the SCO this year, will "lead from this trend in ensuring a safe and secure future for this region and the entire world in the larger context".

Calling the meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of SCO "successful", Aramane said, "We are fortunate that there was a joint Communique and protocol signed by all the defence ministers today."

"It is indeed a tribute to the cooperative attitude of all the member countries of this organization that we could arrive at a consensus with regard to several areas of cooperation in the defence sector," the Defence Secretary added.

He said the main sectors of cooperation will be humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the vulnerable populations, cooperation in increasing the security of the vulnerable populations living in various countries in the region and also cooperation among the member countries in anti-terrorist activities.

Earlier, on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, said India believes in maintaining peace and security based on UN Charter provisions and exhorted all member nations to mount "concerted efforts to ensure win-win cooperation for great gain".

Further, Singh also touched on the two defence-related activities launched by India, as the SCO chair, to increase interoperability among member states. These are -- a workshop on 'Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)' and a seminar on 'defence think tanks of SCO countries'. Both events witnessed enthusiastic participation from all SCO countries.

He also voiced India's commitment towards defence capacity building of SCO member states through training and co-manufacturing and co-development of items. He stated that as security challenges are not limited to any one country, India is moving forward with a collaborative approach in the field of defence partnership, keeping in mind the shared interests.

Defence Ministers of China (General Li Shangfu); Russia (General Sergei Shoigu); Iran (Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani); Belarus (Lt Gen Khrenin VG); Kazakhstan (Col Gen Ruslan Zhaxylykov); Uzbekistan (Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov); Kyrgyzstan (Lt Gen Bekbolotov Baktybek Asankalievich) and Tajikistan (Col Gen Sherali Mirzo) attended the meeting. The ministers discussed issues of common concern, including those pertaining to regional and international security under the charter of SCO during the meeting.

Mr Singh also called upon the SCO member-states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities.

The theme of India's Chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is 'Secure-SCO'.

New Delhi attaches special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. Apart from the member states, two observer countries -- Belarus and Iran -- also participated in the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)