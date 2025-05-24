Terror Group ULFA (I) Commander Behind 2018 Killing Of Assam Cop Arrested

Police arrested terror group Ulfa (I) commander Rupam Asom from the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. He was hiding along with his team in a jungle.

Along with the commander Rupam Asom's arrest, Tinsukia police also recovered arms and ammunition.

"Rupam Asom and his team were hiding in the jungle along the Assam-Arunachal border and planning some activities. The police team got inputs regarding his presence and launched an operation to nab him," a police source told NDTV.

Asom is the main suspect behind the 2018 killing of Assam police officer Bhaskar Kalita in an encounter. The National Investigation Agency had chargesheeted him and other Ulfa (I) members, including Arunodoi Dahotia, for Kalita's killing.

Sources said Asom was also running an extortion racket in Tinsukia and eastern Assam.

Police have launched a manhunt in the bordering areas to trace and apprehend other members of the ULFA group.