Tension In Maharashtra's Amravati After Clash Over Two Murders

Cops have been called in the area to maintain calm, officials said. (Representational)

Prohibitory orders were clamped in some rural areas of Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday after the murder of a youth triggered tension between two communities, an official said.

A man was knifed to death in Paratwada area of the district around 12:30 pm after which people came out on the streets demanding the arrest of three people from another community for the crime, an official said.

The tension between the two communities descended into stone-throwing at some places after which section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of people in order to restore normalcy in strife-hit areas, was clamped in Achalpur, Pharwada and Sarmaspura police station areas, an official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were called in and teams were moving through the area under Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Haribalaji N to maintain calm, he said, adding that schools and colleges had been ordered shut for the day.

The tension in the twin towns of Paratwada and Achalpur started after a man was killed in the early hours of Monday, the official said, adding that the situation took a turn for the worse after the second murder in the afternoon.

