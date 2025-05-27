TDP Digitally Recreates NT Rama Rao's Voice For AI Invitation Video

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has digitally recreated the voice of its founder N T Rama Rao (NTR) for an invitation video using artificial intelligence (AI) to its annual conclave in Kadapa district.

Released late on Monday, the video features the legendary NTR inviting people to attend Mahanadu in Kadapa district from May 27 to 29, sparking a wave of nostalgia online at the sound of his voice.

"My dear Telugu sisters and brothers... I warmly invite you to Mahanadu celebrations in Kadapa," said the digitally created NTR's voice in the video.

TDP has also released other AI-powered videos showcasing Mahanadu preparations, vibrant cadre mobilisation, and infrastructural arrangements, amplifying the party's tech-savvy image and outreach strategy.

Party leaders believe this digital tribute not only honors NTR's legacy but also galvanizes support, drawing people emotionally and politically toward the TDP platform.

Former Chief Minister and acting virtuoso NTR founded TDP in 1982.

