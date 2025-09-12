Telangana Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Daughter, Elopes With Lover: Cops

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman in Telangana's Medak district allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter and eloped with her lover, police said on Friday.

According to police, the woman had first left home with her paramour in March but later returned. Since then, she had been staying at her parents' house after her husband objected to her behaviour.

She eloped again in May, leaving her five-year-old son with her parents.

Following a complaint by her father, police traced the woman and her lover to Narasaraopet town in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and brought them back to Medak.

During questioning, the woman reportedly confessed that they killed the child as they found her to be an "inconvenience." The baby was buried in the accused woman's village. The baby's decomposed body was exhumed as per legal procedures, police said.

The woman's paramour has pending police cases against him.

The accused couple would be produced before a court on Saturday.

