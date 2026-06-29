Telangana School Principal Attacked During Protest Over Urdu Classes

The principal of a school in Telangana was attacked by a right-wing outfit over complaints by parents that he taught Urdu to non-Muslim students. The incident occurred at the Bharat Chandra High School in Perkit village in Nizamabad district. The parents and right-wing leaders also staged protests over the allegations.

The police have lodged two separate FIRs based on the allegations by both sides.

The parents alleged that the students were being taught Urdu instead of following the prescribed Hindi syllabus and claimed that the children were also being asked to offer Namaz and recite the Kalima (Islamic prayers).

Learning about the allegations, right-wing workers arrived at the school and demanded action against the school's management. The management has denied allegations.

During the protest, Principal Aamir Khan was manhandled by the right-wing workers.

Subsequently, the police filed a case against around 20 people, including local BJP leaders, on charges including trespass, assault, and intimidation.

A counter-case was also registered against the school's principal, correspondent, and the Urdu teacher over the alleged and unauthorised teaching of Urdu and promoting enmity.

"Both complaints have been registered and investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the evidence," Armoor Inspector P Satyanarayana said.

In his clarification, principal Aamir Khan said that Urdu classes were held in the school only for two days following requests from some parents. Only the Urdu alphabets were taught, he insisted.

Meanwhile, several minority and teachers' organisations have called for a bandh in Nizamabad today, demanding strict action against those allegedly involved in the assault on the principal and seeking protection for school staff.