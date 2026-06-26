Relative Kills 4 Of Family In Telangana, Watched Videos To Plan Murder

The murder of four members of a family in Nalgonda district of Telangana earlier this week was carried out by a close relative who planned the crime after watching videos online, police said on Friday.

Four people, including the prime accused, were arrested in connection with the alleged murder which was executed for money, gold ornaments and take revenge.

The murder came to light on June 22 after neighbours complained to police about foul smell emanating from the house of deceased in Nalgonda.

Police said in a release that the main accused Syed Aslam, a car driver who lives in Hyderabad, was facing financial difficulties due to his lavish lifestyle and loans he had taken.

He had borrowed Rs one lakh from his wife's aunt Haseena in the past. The aunt, who was married for the third time, lives with her husband and his children from his previous marriage.

Aslam had recently approached Haseena for a fresh loan of Rs one lakh to buy a new car. However, she refused and mocked him for not paying interest to the amount borrowed by him earlier.

Aslam's wife Tabassum had harboured a grudge against Haseena as her first husband had lodged a police complaint against Tabassum's mother in the past.

Tabassum had allegedly encouraged her husband to target Haseena's house for theft.

Driven by financial motives and personal animosity from Haseena's house, Aslam had watched videos online on how to committ the crime.

According to his plan, Aslam had allegedly reached Haseena's house in the early hours of June 19 and stabbed her to death with knife. Later, he also attacked Haseena's husband and his two children (aged 20 and 12).

Aslam allegedly killed the 12-year-old girl, who hid under a cot, as he wanted to eliminate witnesses, the release said.

He stole gold ornaments, land and bank documents from the house and ran away.

He pledged the stolen valuables with a jeweller in Hyderabad for Rs 5.30 lakh with the help of a friend.

Along with Aslam, his wife and his friend who helped him to mortagage valuables and also the jeweller were arrested, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)