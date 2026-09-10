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Telangana Minister Performs CPR On Official At Assembly

The man has been identified as Krishna Mohan Raju, 50, a section officer in the state's energy department.

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Telangana Minister Performs CPR On Official At Assembly
Hyderabad:

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a personal assistant of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who collapsed right outside the assembly.

Videos recorded on a mobile camera showed the minister giving the official chest compressions. 

The man has been identified as Krishna Mohan Raju, 50, a section officer in the state's energy department.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he died on the way.

He is suspected to have died of a cardiac arrest, PTI reported.

The Telangana Secretariat Association has condoled over Raju's death.

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