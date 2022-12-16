Telangana Man Stuck Between Boulders Rescued After 2 days

Policesaid that the man's family were feeding him ready-to-eat food and water. (Representational)

The Telangana Police on Thursday rescued a man who got stuck in a cave near the Ghanpur forest while trying to get back his phone which fell inside.

The man has been identified as Raju of the Reddypet village, who got stuck on Tuesday evening.

"Next day (14 December) we learned about the incident. Immediately deployed a JCB to break the boulders. At around 2.30 pm today, we broke the boulders, rescued him, got him out of the cave, and sent him to the hospital. The victim's friend informed that Raju went to find his mobile which fell inside the cave," said Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Reddy.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on December 13 but was informed about it on December 14 at around 5 pm.

"The incident occurred at around 2 pm on December 13 but the villagers informed us yesterday (December 14) at around 5 pm. Shada Raju had gone hunting with a friend near Ghanpur forest and slipped as he was trying to get his mobile phone that fell down there," Superintendent of Kamareddy Police, B. Srinivas Reddy said.

Police also said that his family members had so far fed him water and some ready-to-eat food.

