Video: Two 'Heroic' Skiers Rescue Man Buried In Deep Snow In California Resort

Two skiers are being hailed as heroes online after a dramatic rescue at California's Palisades Ski Resort. While skiing in the deep snow between the KT and Olympic Lady runs last Wednesday (Feb 18), Carson Schmidt spotted the faint tip of a ski poking through the snow. Realising someone was buried alive, Schmidt and his friend rushed to the spot and began frantically digging with their bare hands.

"Wasn't sure if I was going to post this or not but this was at Palisades between Kt and Olympic lady on Wednesday, Feb 18th. For whatever reason we stopped and happen to just see tips of the skis in the whiteout and luckily we did," Schmidt captioned the dramatic video posted on Instagram.

Their quick thinking and rapid response saved the trapped man from a painful death if he was not spotted by anyone else. Schmidt used the incident as a cautionary reminder to fellow skiers and advised them to always ski with a companion in such conditions.

"Just want it to be a reminder to ski safe and ski with a buddy. Doesn't have to be an avalanche or a tree well to get buried when it's that deep," he added.

This incident happened just one day after the deadly Castle Peak avalanche that killed nine people on February 17.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Netanyahu's Indian Attire, Wife's Saffron Sync With PM Modi During His Visit

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly two million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded the duo for quickly assessing the situation and helping the man.

"No hesitation and jumping straight into action. Good job boys. Heroic," said one user, while another added: "I nearly died in a very similar scenario. That guy will never forget you. I promise."

A third commented: "Thank you for posting. It's very important people understand how dangerous the snow is. Always ski with a buddy when there's a lot of new snow."

A fourth said: "Crazy to think how many people actually may have went missing like this, just stuck, but they went alone so zero help unless a miracle."