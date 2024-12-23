174 People Stranded For Hours After Colorado Ski Lift Breaks Down, Rescued Using Ropes

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded at Colorado's Winter Park Resort on Saturday, December 21, after a ski lift broke down, stranding 174 skiers and snowboarders mid-ride up the mountain, the Guardian reported. The incident occurred just after noon local time, prompting resort staff to spring into action. According to resort spokesperson Jen Miller, the lift's automated system detected a crack in a structural component, triggering an "operational malfunction" that brought the lift to a halt. Fortunately, rescue teams were able to evacuate all stranded passengers safely.

"Ski patrol has trained extensively for this. It's a very rare thing to have to evacuate a lift at all,'' Ms Miller told The Colorado Sun.

No injuries were reported during the rescues, which involved ski patrolers using ropes to lower 174 passengers to the ground over about five hours. According to Jen Miller, the rescue process involved ski patrollers entering each gondola cabin from above. They first carefully lowered the passengers' equipment to the ground, followed by each passenger, who was safely descended to the ground using a rope equipped with a seat.

The rescue efforts commenced at approximately 1 p.m. local time, as reported by Fox 31. The dedicated ski patrol team worked tirelessly, ensuring the safe evacuation of all 174 passengers. After a labour-intensive process, the final passenger was safely lowered to the ground by 6 pm.

Dramatic videos captured by bystanders and stranded skiers have surfaced on social media, showing the motionless ski lift as the local ski patrol executed the daring rescue. Following the incident, Winter Park Resort took immediate action by closing the affected lift. Repair work began on Sunday, with workers replacing the cracked section.

To ensure safety and transparency, state regulators, including the Colorado Tramway Safety Board, and the lift's manufacturer, Leitner Poma, will conduct a thorough inspection of the lift once it reopens.

"We are working with the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, the manufacturer, and all of the authorities. The gondola did what it was designed to do and once the malfunction happened, it stopped," Ms Miller added.