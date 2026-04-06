Father, Grandparents, Uncle Arrested For Killing Twin Girls. They Wanted Son

The horrifying murder of four-year-old twin girls in Jubilee Nagar village was driven by one family's obsession with having a son, police said, as they revealed chilling details of a conspiracy allegedly hatched months before the children were killed.

Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector A Niranjan Reddy said the twins' father, 28-year-old Srisailam, along with his parents Ashok and Lavanya and younger brother Rakesh, plotted to kill the girls because they believed daughters would become a "burden" on the family.

"Srisailam never wanted girl children. He always wanted a son," the Circle Inspector said. "Even during his wife's pregnancy, after learning that she was carrying twin girls, he tried to force her to undergo an abortion."

According to police, Srisailam, an M.Com graduate working as a computer operator at Prathima Medical College, married Mounika in 2020. When the couple was blessed with twin daughters in 2022, he allegedly refused to accept them.

"He did not even go near the babies in the hospital after their birth," Niranjan Reddy said. "His parents and younger brother also disliked the birth of twin girls. They repeatedly pressured Mounika to abort the pregnancy, but she refused."

Police said Srisailam frequently argued with his wife and eventually sent her to her parents' house. Investigators said he believed his property, which he valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, would be spent on the girls' marriages.

"He believed everything he owned would be lost because of the daughters," the officer said. "His parents and brother shared the same thinking. Finally, all four of them conspired to eliminate the children."

According to the investigation, the family conspired to kill the girls four days before committing crime.

On the afternoon of April 3, Srisailam allegedly told his wife to stay home and cook mutton curry and took the girls to the family's agricultural field, saying he would return shortly.

"He deliberately chose a time when no farmers would be in the fields," police said. "He made the children sit near the well while they were playing."

Srisailam first pushed one of the girls, Geethanvika, into the well, killing her instantly. The second child, Geethamshi, struggled in the water and tried to survive.

"When he realised she was still alive, he climbed into the well and drowned her with his own hands," the Circle Inspector said. "It was an extremely cruel and calculated act."

After the murders, police said, Srisailam staged a false rescue attempt and shouted for help to make it appear like an accident.

When mother Mounika reached the field after hearing his cries, she found one daughter lying near the well and the other still missing. Villagers and farmers rushed to the scene and used ropes to pull the children out.

"When questioned, Srisailam lied and said he had gone to cut grass and later discovered the girls missing," Niranjan Reddy said. "But villagers became suspicious because his story kept changing."

Angry villagers allegedly beat Srisailam before police intervened. He later fled from the spot and informed his parents and brother that "the plan had succeeded", investigators said.

The four accused then hid at a relative's house in Gopalpur before they were tracked down and arrested.

Police later called expert swimmers to recover the second child's body from the well.

"This is one of the most shocking and inhuman crimes we have investigated," Niranjan Reddy said. "The victims were innocent children killed only because they were girls. We will ensure the strictest punishment for all those involved."